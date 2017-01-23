Blair Underwood returns to the small-screen tonight in ABC’s Quantico‘s mid-season premiere!
He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what to expect from the rest of season two and promises that fans will be able to keep up with the sexy series even more than before.
“I joined this season. We’ve been off the air for about six weeks. We moved to Monday nights! Tonight’s lesson is all about seduction. Sometimes you have to seduce someone to get what you need,” Underwood said. “By next month we’re going to simplify everything and it’ll be one story line.”
Quantico airs Mondays on ABC at 10p EST.
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
Blair Underwood Returns To 'Quantico', Promises Simpler Story Lines