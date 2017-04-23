Prince only married twice but he loved many beautiful women. Check out nineteen women who ruled prince’s world… some inspiring music.

19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World (PHOTOS) 9 photos Launch gallery 19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World (PHOTOS) 1. Singer and percussionist Sheila E shot to stardom after working with Prince during the ‘Purple Rain’ era. Source: 1 of 9 2. Mayte Garcia was Prince’s dancer when they met. The couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2000 after the death of their child. Source: 2 of 9 3. Stop the press! Prince had more than just an eye for Kim Basinger during the filming of ‘Batman’. Source: 3 of 9 4. Manuela Testolini was married to Prince from 2001 to 2006. Source: 4 of 9 5. Misty Copeland performed with Prince on his tours in the 2000s. Were they romantically linked? You tell us! Source: 5 of 9 6. Bria Valentine collaborated with Prince musically and also dated him in the 2000s. Source: 6 of 9 7. Nona Gaye worked musically with Prince in the 1990s and has also been romantically linked to The Purple One. Source: 7 of 9 8. Before hating each other’s guts, Madonna and Prince dated very briefly in 1985 and recorded a duet on Madonna’s album ‘Like A Prayer’. Source: 8 of 9 9. The rumor is that Prince and Ananda Lewis dated once upon a time. Regardless, Ananda is devastated over The Purple One’s death. Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World (PHOTOS) 19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World (PHOTOS)

19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com