Prince only married twice but he loved many beautiful women. Check out nineteen women who ruled prince’s world… some inspiring music.
19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World (PHOTOS)
19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World (PHOTOS)
1. Singer and percussionist Sheila E shot to stardom after working with Prince during the ‘Purple Rain’ era.Source: 1 of 9
2. Mayte Garcia was Prince’s dancer when they met. The couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2000 after the death of their child.Source: 2 of 9
3. Stop the press! Prince had more than just an eye for Kim Basinger during the filming of ‘Batman’.Source: 3 of 9
4. Manuela Testolini was married to Prince from 2001 to 2006.Source: 4 of 9
5. Misty Copeland performed with Prince on his tours in the 2000s. Were they romantically linked? You tell us!Source: 5 of 9
6. Bria Valentine collaborated with Prince musically and also dated him in the 2000s.Source: 6 of 9
7. Nona Gaye worked musically with Prince in the 1990s and has also been romantically linked to The Purple One.Source: 7 of 9
8. Before hating each other’s guts, Madonna and Prince dated very briefly in 1985 and recorded a duet on Madonna’s album ‘Like A Prayer’.Source: 8 of 9
9. The rumor is that Prince and Ananda Lewis dated once upon a time. Regardless, Ananda is devastated over The Purple One’s death.Source: 9 of 9
RELATED STORIES
Watch: Questlove Can Identify Any Prince Song From Hearing Only The First Second
7 Ways Prince Became A Black Political Symbol
QUIZ: How Big Of A Prince Fan Are You?
Tamron Hall Questions Whether She Missed Signs Of Prince’s Substance Abuse
19 Women Who Ruled Prince’s World was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com