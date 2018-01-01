Mike Tyson Building A Marijuana Resort in California

Mike Tyson Building A Marijuana Resort in California

As of today, cannabis is fully legal in Cali.

The former heavyweight champion of the world is having an epic start to 2018. According to The Blast, Mike Tyson is creating a cannabis resort, which “aims at not only producing high quality strains of THC and CBD, but also implementing cutting-edge technology to advance the research on the health benefits of marijuana.” On December 20, Tyson began building the resort in California City, which is a desert 60 miles southwest of Death Valley National Park. The city mayor Jennifer Wood and his business partners Robert Hickman and Jay Strommen joined him in breaking the ground.

Marijuana is fully legal in California as of today so this could be a hugely successful project for Mike Tyson. Reportedly, the resort will include a cultivation school, extraction facility, amphitheater, hydro-feed plant and supply store, and much more. According to The Blast, “The mayor describes the business venture as a ‘rebirth’ for the entire city.” The cannabis resort will reportedly create tons of jobs and give back to the community.

Congrats to Tyson  — we are sure Snoop Dogg is mad he didn’t think of this resort first!

SOURCE: The Blast

