The Power Of Protest: The Greensboro Sit-Ins

Photo by

Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

The Power Of Protest: The Greensboro Sit-Ins

@Robinrazzi
Leave a comment

The Greensboro sit-ins are one of the most well-known protests of the Civil Rights Movement. In 1960 African-American students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College led a series of nonviolent protests at the “whites only” lunch counter of Woolworth’s department store in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ezell Blair Jr. (now known as Jibreel Khazan), David Richmond, Joseph McNeil, and Franklin McCain were given the name the “Greensboro Four.”

On February 1, 1960, the four men took seats at the lunch counter at the local the Woolworth store at 132 South Elm Street and asked to be served. When denied service the brave students did not leave and would go on to repeat the process day after day.

Media coverage of the sit-ins triggered a movement that spread quickly. By February 5, over 300 young men and women had joined the protest. Throughout NC college towns like Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, and Winston Salem initiated their own peaceful demonstrations. Before long the sit-in movement had expanded to cities in other states including Richmond, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Protesters at a Lunch Counter

Source: Wally McNamee / Getty

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While protesting, the students were harassed mercilessly. Many protesters were arrested for trespassing, disturbing the peace, or disorderly conduct.

On July 25, 1960, after significant monetary losses, the Greensboro Woolworth quietly integrated its lunch counter. Four black employees were the first to be served.

The former Woolworth store in Greensboro is now the International Civil Rights Center and Museum. It features a restored edition of the lunch counter. Part of the original counter is on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

Text “MAGIC” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Latest News:

Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

10 photos Launch gallery

Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

Continue reading Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

Award Winning Civil Rights Documentaries

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl…

While many were there for the football, we were focused on the fashion.
02.05.18
How Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl ‘Tribute’ To Prince…

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance that featured imagery of Prince went directly against the estate of the legendary singer.
02.05.18
Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use…

The Houston Museum of African-American Culture opened an exhibition for Black History Month that honors Sandra Bland.
02.05.18
Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second…

Harvard Law Review elected Michael Thomas Jr. as the 132nd president.
02.05.18
Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black…

Nothing will stop T'Challa.
02.04.18
U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History…

In honor of Black History Month, the U.S. Navy is shining a light on African American sailors who fought for…
02.04.18
Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate…

Brianna Rae Brochu doesn't want for her charges against Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe to be permanently placed on her record.
02.02.18
Not Today, Satan: Black Trump Supporter Attacks The…

Pastor Leon Benjamin criticizes CBC members who didn't applaud the president's State of the Union Speech.
02.02.18
What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The…

Between parenthood and a thriving career, Laila Ali is a busy woman.
02.02.18
Photo Of Black Women ‘Worshiping’ White Woman Stirs…

A photographer's image depicting several Black women standing at the altar of a White woman has sparked an online debate.
02.02.18