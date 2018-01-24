News & Gossip
Woman Claims Tyler Perry Fathered Her Child [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Tyler Perry is pretty private with his life, but one woman is ready to allegedly dish out everything. A woman that will be featured on “The Dr. Phil Show,” is claiming Perry not only is raising her child without her, but they are also married. According to BET, the crazy part is this woman has never seen nor talked to Perry.

She says in the clip, “I believe that Tyler Perry is raising my son.”The audience couldn’t believe what she was saying and just shook their heads. This is a crazy story, but watch the clip and give us your opinion about it.

