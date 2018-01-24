Tyler Perry is pretty private with his life, but one woman is ready to allegedly dish out everything. A woman that will be featured on “The Dr. Phil Show,” is claiming Perry not only is raising her child without her, but they are also married. According to BET, the crazy part is this woman has never seen nor talked to Perry.
She says in the clip, “I believe that Tyler Perry is raising my son.”The audience couldn’t believe what she was saying and just shook their heads. This is a crazy story, but watch the clip and give us your opinion about it.
RELATED: Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 To Support At-Risk Young Men
RELATED: Steve Harvey Sued Over Alleged Charity Fraud, Criticisms Of Oprah And Tyler Perry
RELATED: Tyler Perry & Rickey Smiley Bond Over Similarities Between Madea & Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Respect: JAY-Z Calls LeBron The “Most Unselfish King in The World”
- Black Twitter Drags Erykah Badu For Finding The ‘Good In Hitler’
- She Ready! Tiffany Haddish Signs Deal With HBO To Develop New Projects
- Toni Braxton Hits Red Carpet With Rumored Husband
- Jill Scott’s Estranged Husband Wants Prenup, Wants $500K Of Her Hard-Earned Money
- Jesse Williams Accused Of Violating Custody Agreement
- Woman Claims Tyler Perry Fathered Her Child [VIDEO]
- Will Smith’s Instagram Page Is The Best Place On The Internet
- Your Favorite Album Cover Could Become Animated Thanks To This Artist
- LOL: Burger King Tries To Explain Net Neutrality Using The Whopper