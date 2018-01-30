News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Idris Elba Dresses In All White For His Daughter’s Sweet 16 [PHOTOS]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Idris Elba was smiling from ear to ear at his daughter’s 16th birthday party. According to Essence, Isan took photos and posted it all on Instagram. The special occasion was held in Atlanta at the Park Tavern in Piedmont Park.

Elba posted a picture of his beautiful daughter and said, “Isan is 16 today!! What?? I’m so proud of my lil mami .. I’m very lucky to have her in my life. Her entire life represents a change for the better… The long awaited gift bearer. I love you @isanelba Dad.” Isan also stated on Instagram that she will always be daddy’s little girl.

Always been a daddy’s little girl! 💕

A post shared by Isan Elba (@isanelba) on

My baby girls Sweet 16💕

A post shared by Kim Elba (@kimelba) on

 

While Elba was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” he talked about the beautiful bond he shares with his daughters. He said, “She loves me but she tells me to calm down a little bit. She thinks I’m trying to be cool all of the time and I’m like, I am cool. She’s always trying to quiz me about rappers and I don’t know who’s who anymore.”

RELATED: Why Idris Elba Doesn’t Think Any Man Should Play “James Bond” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Idris Elba Dresses Up As Santa While Visiting Children’s Hospital [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Parts Of Idris Elba’s Childhood Are Headed To TV

The Latest:

All The Times Idris Elba Looked Like A Snack [PHOTOS]

2 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Idris Elba Looked Like A Snack [PHOTOS]

Continue reading All The Times Idris Elba Looked Like A Snack [PHOTOS]

All The Times Idris Elba Looked Like A Snack [PHOTOS]

What a delectable piece of chocolate this man is.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Roland Martin’s ‘Real State Of Union:’ 3 Good…

Roland Martin hosted a "Real State Of The Union" event with guests including Rev. William Barber and NAACP President Derrick…
01.31.18
O.J. Simpson Outmaneuvers The Justice System Once Again

A judge sided with OJ Simpson in an attempt to collect on the millions he owes in a civil judgment…
01.31.18
Twitter Is Confused By Pastor Mark Burns’ Colored…

How can anyone take him seriously with those eyeballs?
01.31.18
DMX To Get Clean? How Other Black Celebrities…

DMX was taken into custody for violating conditions of his bail by leaving a drug rehab prematurely and failing a…
01.31.18
An Open Letter To Melania Trump From Black…

Black women have shown many women, including Melania Trump, what to do when their relationships are not right.
01.31.18
Common The Politician? 5 Signs The Multi-Talented Oscar…

Common's speech at the People's State Of The Union raises more questions about if the multi-talented rapper and Academy-Award winning…
01.31.18
#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel…

One high school girl is owning her look to take control back from her bullies. A student from Franklin High…
01.30.18
NBA Rookie Sterling Brown’s Rough Arrest Over A…

Unarmed NBA rookie Sterling Brown put the fear of God in multiple Milwaukee police officers for committing a parking violation.
01.30.18
Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into…

"The hope is that there’s more of a coming together. The hope is that it continues to create a dialogue,"…
01.30.18
19 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will…

Laugh to keep from crying!
01.30.18