B’More Proud History Maker: Shelley Stephens

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s spotlight is on Shelley Stephens who has been described as “a true leader in the community.”

His “Shelley’s Helping Hands” organization feeds the homeless monthly, provides books for inner city youth in an effort to bring back the local slogan “Baltimore – the city that reads,” and he started a positive fatherhood movement called “Our Children Need Their Dads.”

