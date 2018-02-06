News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Is A Reboot Of “Soul Food” The TV Series Coming Soon?

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
The Premiere Screening of the Original Series 'Soul Food'

Source: J. Merritt / Getty

Last week the world went crazy on social media after Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold were seen together leaving lunch. Martin also did an interview and subtly hinted that a “Martin” reboot could possibly happen. According to VIBE, Nicole Ari Parker and co-star, Malinda Williams were together and talked about bringing back “Soul Food” series.

 

Parker said, “Sis..should we do a #SoulFoodTheSeries reunion? Hmmm let’s think about it for 3 seconds🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔.” The series began in 2000 and ended in 2004. It was based upon the movie and fans loved it when it aired.

Parker and her husband, Boris Kodjoe during their daytime talk show had the cast on for a reunion. So many television shows are getting reboots so this just might happen. Would you watch a “Soul Food” series reboot?

RELATED: Did Tisha Campbell-Martin Hint That A “Martin” Reboot Is On The Way? [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jackée Harry Confirms “Sister, Sister” Reboot And Folks Are Hype!

RELATED: Who Will Smith Would Play For “Fresh Prince“ Reboot [VIDEO]

The Latest:

10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback

10 photos Launch gallery

10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback

Continue reading 10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback

10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback

2016 has definitely been the year of the remake. Not only did Full House make a huge return on Netflix, but the Gilmore Girls nearly broke the internet with news of their revival. Raven-Symone even shared big news this year about her departure from The View to work on a remake of That’s So Raven. In the spirit of nostalgia, check out these TV shows that we’d love to see revived, remade, or rebooted.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18
21 items
All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl…

While many were there for the football, we were focused on the fashion.
02.05.18
Mary J. Blige Brings Blonde Curls And Black…

"I learned that I’m powerful because I don’t have to say much to be heard.”
02.06.18
How Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl ‘Tribute’ To Prince…

Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance that featured imagery of Prince went directly against the estate of the legendary singer.
02.05.18
Sandra Bland Museum Exhibit Is Latest To Use…

The Houston Museum of African-American Culture opened an exhibition for Black History Month that honors Sandra Bland.
02.05.18
Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second…

Harvard Law Review elected Michael Thomas Jr. as the 132nd president.
02.05.18
Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black…

Nothing will stop T'Challa.
02.04.18
U.S. Navy Celebrates African-American Sailors During Black History…

In honor of Black History Month, the U.S. Navy is shining a light on African American sailors who fought for…
02.04.18
Girl Bye! Former Student Who Tormented Black Roommate…

Brianna Rae Brochu doesn't want for her charges against Chennel "Jazzy" Rowe to be permanently placed on her record.
02.02.18