Is A Reboot Of “Soul Food” The TV Series Coming Soon?

Last week the world went crazy on social media after Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold were seen together leaving lunch. Martin also did an interview and subtly hinted that a “Martin” reboot could possibly happen. According to VIBE, Nicole Ari Parker and co-star, Malinda Williams were together and talked about bringing back “Soul Food” series.
Parker said, “Sis..should we do a #SoulFoodTheSeries reunion? Hmmm let’s think about it for 3 seconds.” The series began in 2000 and ended in 2004. It was based upon the movie and fans loved it when it aired.
Parker and her husband, Boris Kodjoe during their daytime talk show had the cast on for a reunion. So many television shows are getting reboots so this just might happen. Would you watch a “Soul Food” series reboot?
