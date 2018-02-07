News & Gossip
Tristan Thompson’s Father Calls Him Out After Abandoning His Child For Khloe K

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is known for being on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but also Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy. Thompson has dealt with comments on Twitter, Facebook and memes for dating the Kardashian and it doesn’t matter to him. Thompson’s dad is now speaking out about him abandoning his first child.

According to Rolling Out, Thompson allegedly had a child with his ex-girlfriend Jordy. When things didn’t work out he left his ex and began dating Khloe. Thompson’s dad said, “Talk some sense into Tristan PLEASE. Prince Oliver will one day question his father.” He also mentioned, “Tristan act like he does not have a father…. what gos around comes right back around…. watch and see he’s a want to be a man….LOL Tristan only listen to his self and mother what a joke they don’t know any better…. lol sad sad sad shame on them time will tell watch and see.”

It’s reported that Thompson and his dad don’t have a great relationship and these comments won’t make it any better. Kobe Bryant went years without speaking to his family, but this situation is a little bit different. Tristan loves Khloe and whenever he gets a chance expresses his love to her. We hope Tristan and his dad can have a better relationship.

