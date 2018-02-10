Taco Bell & KFC To Start Making Home Deliveries

Are you ever craving Taco Bell or KFC, but don’t want to leave home? No worries because Complex reports that the two fast food restaurants will begin home delivery services nationwide. Yum Brands has signed a $200 million deal with Grubhub and will allow deliveries of these chains.

So far they are only delivering in cities such as Indianapolis; Louisville, Kentucky and Omaha, Nebraska. Yum Brands made the official announcement and is excited about possibly increasing sales. CEO Greg Creed of Yum Brands said, “We are committed to making our iconic brands easier to access through online ordering for pickup and delivery, and aggressively pursuing delivery as a strategic global growth opportunity, with nearly half of our 45,000 restaurants already offering it today.”

In the press release he also mentioned, “We’re pleased to secure this partnership with Grubhub in order to drive incremental, profitable growth for our U.S. franchisees over the long term. Our partnership and strategic investment in Grubhub demonstrate our laser-like focus on two of our growth drivers: Distinctive, Relevant & Easy Brands and Unmatched Franchise Operating Capability.” We can’t wait for some other of our favorite fast food restaurants to make home deliveries.

