LOOK: Ciara Shares First-Look Photos Of Her Baby Girl

Persia Nicole, 92Q.com
Finally we get to see the cutie that Ciara & her hubby NFL baller Russell Wilson made! Cici shared the adorable photo of their baby Sienna while promoting her new partnership with the TraceMe app. Check out the intimate video & baby Sienna below.

