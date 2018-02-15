Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels
1. Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby ShowerSource:Instagram 1 of 5
2. Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby ShowerSource:Instagram 2 of 5
3. Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby ShowerSource:Instagram 3 of 5
4. Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby ShowerSource:Instagram 4 of 5
5. Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Baby ShowerSource:Instagram 5 of 5
Finally we get to see the cutie that Ciara & her hubby NFL baller Russell Wilson made! Cici shared the adorable photo of their baby Sienna while promoting her new partnership with the TraceMe app. Check out the intimate video & baby Sienna below.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Latest News:
- Loch Raven High School In Baltimore On Lockdown
- LOOK: Ciara Shares First-Look Photos Of Her Baby Girl
- New York Times Fires Writer Hours After Hiring For Using The N-Word
- B’More Proud History Maker: Josh Fischer