LaVar Ball Threatens The Lakers

Magic 95.9
Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks

Source: Matteo Marchi / Getty

LaVar Ball is making headlines again. In a video posted by Complex, LaVar has made comments recently stating that if his two other sons aren’t signed to the Lakers, Lonzo won’t either. In this threat he staid that they will sign with a different team if they have to.

Lonzo has been injured and the Lakers are doing fine without him, but most believe he will get traded in the future.  Stephen A. Smith mentioned that LaVar is going to far by making these comments. What do you think about LaVar’s threats?

