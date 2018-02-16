LaVar Ball is making headlines again. In a video posted by Complex, LaVar has made comments recently stating that if his two other sons aren’t signed to the Lakers, Lonzo won’t either. In this threat he staid that they will sign with a different team if they have to.
Lonzo has been injured and the Lakers are doing fine without him, but most believe he will get traded in the future. Stephen A. Smith mentioned that LaVar is going to far by making these comments. What do you think about LaVar’s threats?
RELATED: Why Kevin Hart Was Taking An Ice Bath Near LaVar Ball [VIDEO]
RELATED: Is LaVar Ball Exploiting His Kids? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Lonzo Ball Expecting A Baby
The Latest:
- Several ‘Black Panther’ Movie Screenings Canceled At Towson Cinemark
- Baltimore City Named Worst Area For The Flu
- Black-Owned Lipstick Line Being Sold At Target
- LaVar Ball Threatens The Lakers
- Melanie Fiona’s Long Time Boyfriend Surprises Her With Proposal [PHOTO]
- B’More Proud History Maker: Cadeatra Harvey
- Jim Jones To Build A New House For His Mom After Fire
- Viola Davis On Being Called ‘The Black Meryl Streep’: ‘Then Pay Me What I’m Worth!’
- No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That The Only President She Acknowledges Is Obama
- Donald Glover Gets His Own Lego Figure For Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Film