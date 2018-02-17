News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Viola Davis Opens Up About Growing Up In Extreme Poverty [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Season 15

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

Viola Davis in most of her acceptance speeches talks about growing up poor and working hard to get to where she is now. The actress recently opened up to The Root about living in a rat infested apartment where they were on public assistance. Davis also chimed in about Donald Trump and how he wants to get rid off food stamps and make boxes for families.

She spoke about how people don’t talk about poverty and some don’t care. Davis mentioned, “Poor people are invisible. I know, because I was that.” In the video she talked about growing up and sometimes not having enough food to last through the month. Davis said, “I was a rung lower than poor. I was poor.”

RELATED: Viola Davis Gives Powerful Speech At Women’s March [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Viola Davis Will Win Entertainer Of The Year At The NAACP Image Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Viola Davis Wins The Golden Globe And Gives Her Best Speech Ever [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Viola Davis: So Bold, Beautiful & Regal

10 photos Launch gallery

Viola Davis: So Bold, Beautiful & Regal

Continue reading Viola Davis: So Bold, Beautiful & Regal

Viola Davis: So Bold, Beautiful & Regal

Happy Birthday Viola!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Angela Davis’ Collection Of Work Will Live At…

Harvard University’s Radcliffe Schlesinger Library has acquired papers from activist Angela Davis.
02.18.18
Omarosa Had The Most Peculiar Reaction When Asked…

It took another ratchet reality star to ask the question.
02.18.18
Fox News Host Tells LeBron James To “Shut…

This may be low even for Fox News standards. Fox News host Laura Ingraham aimed pretty low at NBA superstar…
02.16.18
23 items
#WakandaStyle: What To Wear When You See ‘Black…

The time has come to experience the Black excellence that is Black Panther, and getting your outfit right is a…
02.16.18
It’s A Wrap! McDonald’s Happy Meal Menu Will…

Mickey D's is getting a menu makeover.
02.16.18
Trump Administration Sued For Cutting Teen Pregnancy Program…

Another government crackdown on women of color.
02.16.18
Melania Trump Tweets About ‘National African American History…

Social media is not here for it.
02.15.18
Are You The Next Ryan Coogler Or Ava…

Submit your script to the TV One Screenplay Competition.
02.15.18
Racist Blackface Figurines Given Out At Mardi Gras…

Some Mardi Gras parade viewers couldn't believe that racist blackface figurines were being tossed into the crowd like confetti on…
02.15.18
Facial Recognition Technology Works Great If You’re A…

MIT and Stanford University researchers found skin color and gender bias in three commercially released facial analysis programs.
02.15.18