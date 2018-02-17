Viola Davis in most of her acceptance speeches talks about growing up poor and working hard to get to where she is now. The actress recently opened up to The Root about living in a rat infested apartment where they were on public assistance. Davis also chimed in about Donald Trump and how he wants to get rid off food stamps and make boxes for families.
She spoke about how people don’t talk about poverty and some don’t care. Davis mentioned, “Poor people are invisible. I know, because I was that.” In the video she talked about growing up and sometimes not having enough food to last through the month. Davis said, “I was a rung lower than poor. I was poor.”
RELATED: Viola Davis Gives Powerful Speech At Women’s March [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Viola Davis Will Win Entertainer Of The Year At The NAACP Image Awards [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Viola Davis Wins The Golden Globe And Gives Her Best Speech Ever [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Angela Davis’ Collection Of Work Will Live At Harvard University
- NFL Player Claps Back At Fox News Anchor For Talking About LeBron James [VIDEO]
- Chloe X Halle “The Kids Are Alright” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
- Viola Davis Opens Up About Growing Up In Extreme Poverty [VIDEO]
- Trying To Sneak Into The ‘Black Panther’ Movie Was An Epic Fail
- Omarosa Had The Most Peculiar Reaction When Asked If She Had Sex With Donald Trump
- The Black Superstars Behind The Box Office Record Breaker Black Panther
- It Don’t Smell Right. Wakanda Shady Stuff Is This? Towson Theater Cancels Black Panther Screenings
- Joe Jackson’s Secret Daughter Talks Relationship With The Jacksons
- Drake’s New Social Media Challenge Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now