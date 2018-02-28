B’More History Maker: Austin Brown

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s local spotlight is on Austin Brown, co-founder of Global Air Media LLC – a drone services provider in Baltimore.

Here’s what his peers say:

Global Air Media provides high quality cinematic services to clients like Samsung and Red Bull. They also provide mapping services to clients in the construction industry. Most recently they have completed Disaster Response missions in Puerto Rico and Bangladesh. They have gained popularity for their Build-a-drone workshops in Baltimore, where they teach children the STEM (science technology, engineering, and math) components of drones, as well as career opportunities and entrepreneurial spirit. To this date their program has reached over 1,000 students on four different continents. They are currently partnered with Baltimore City Rec and Parks, the US State Department, and along with co-founder Eno Umoh, have founded Baltimore’s first youth drone racing league, and the Baltimore Drone Prix.

