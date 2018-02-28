Did Torrei Hart’s Jokes About Kevin Hart Cross The Line? [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart might be a great comedian, but his ex-wife Torrei Hart is trying to show the world she has some comedic skills too. Footage surfaced on social media where Torrei talks about Kevin. She wasn’t throwing shade but told the audience about Kevin spending money on a new butt for her.
Torrei said, “Not only did he give me a bigger ass. That n***a also gave me a bigger child support check. Clap it up for that n***a, y’all.” She then made another joke about how fast her kids are growing up as they are about to celebrate their daughters 13th birthday.
In her joke she said, “I’ve got seven years, 302 days and 24 hours left of child support. I need you to slow it the f–k down.” Some people are calling her a gold digger and other things for making these jokes. What do you think of Torrei Harts jokes?
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Torrei Hart Has A Message For Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex Husband Kevin Hart’s Baby With Wife Eniko
RELATED: Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex Torrei Hart? [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- James Harden Had To Laugh After Breaking Wes Johnson’s Ankles
- NeNe Leakes & Porsha Williams Are Working It Out
- Are We Getting A ‘Fresh Princess Of Bel-Air’?
- Michelle Obama Has Some Twitter Tips For Donald Trump
- How Mary J. Blige Lost Money On “Mudbound” Because Of Kendu Isaacs
- Not All Heros Wear Capes: DC Police Are On The Hunt For Suspect That Trashed 11 Speed Cameras
- Why Bobby Brown Doesn’t Believe Whitney Houston Died From Drugs
- The Black Census Project Is About To Change Your World
- Armed Teacher In Custody After Shots Fired At Georgia High School
- Is A Wakanda Netflix Series On The Way?