Did Torrei Hart’s Jokes About Kevin Hart Cross The Line? [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
NBA Legend Gary Payton Hosts Mens Luxury Styling Lounge For NBA All-Star Weekend

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Kevin Hart might be a great comedian, but his ex-wife Torrei Hart is trying to show the world she has some comedic skills too. Footage surfaced on social media where Torrei talks about Kevin. She wasn’t throwing shade but told the audience about Kevin spending money on a new butt for her.

Torrei said, “Not only did he give me a bigger ass. That n***a also gave me a bigger child support check. Clap it up for that n***a, y’all.” She then made another joke about how fast her kids are growing up as they are about to celebrate their daughters 13th birthday.

In her joke she said, “I’ve got seven years, 302 days and 24 hours left of child support. I need you to slow it the f–k down.” Some people are calling her a gold digger and other things for making these jokes. What do you think of Torrei Harts jokes?

