News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Hot Seat! John Legend Defends His Knowledge Of Wife Chrissy Teigen

He won't let Ellen catch him off guard!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Back in February, you might remember Chrissy Teigen‘s hilarious appearance on Ellen where she was tested on her knowledge of husband John Legend.

Let’s just say she was struggling a lil’ bit.

Well now, the tables have turned and it’s time to find out what John knows about Chrissy! Watch Ellen test John on his wifey knowledge in the “You Don’t Know Jack About Chrissy” clip below!

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

10 photos Launch gallery

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

Continue reading Hot Seat! John Legend Defends His Knowledge Of Wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Prove They Make Adorable Babies

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of…

Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara, 17, will have to chose between Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics…
04.11.18
White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’…

An Australian's shady ties to Black Lives Matter.
04.10.18
The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At…

They go back more than two decades.
04.10.18
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18
Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just…

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.
04.09.18
BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting…

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET and the nation’s first Black billionaire, gave Trump supporters something to crow about after…
04.09.18
Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A…

Lyvia Robinson lost her precious life over a stupid joke. Just senseless.
04.09.18
Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More…

The Former First Lady also confirmed that she has no plans of every running for president.
04.09.18
29 items
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther…

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th…
04.05.18