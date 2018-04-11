Hot Seat! John Legend Defends His Knowledge Of Wife Chrissy Teigen

Back in February, you might remember Chrissy Teigen‘s hilarious appearance on Ellen where she was tested on her knowledge of husband John Legend.

Let’s just say she was struggling a lil’ bit.

Well now, the tables have turned and it’s time to find out what John knows about Chrissy! Watch Ellen test John on his wifey knowledge in the “You Don’t Know Jack About Chrissy” clip below!

