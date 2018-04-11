Mariah Carey Reveals Battle With Bipolar Disorder

For the first time, Mariah Carey is letting fans know that she has bipolar disorder in a new People magazine cover story.

Carey said that she was first diagnosed with the disorder in 2001, when she was hospitalised for a physical and mental health breakdown.

“I didn’t want to believe it.” Carey told People Magazine.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she said. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

Carey added that she is currently in “a really good place”, and hopes that talking about her experiences will help change perceptions of the disorder.

“I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me.”

Carey shared the cover on her Instagram page Wednesday morning, with the caption reading “I’m grateful to be sharing this part of my journey with you.” See her post below:

SOURCE: PEOPLE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty