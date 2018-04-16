News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tamar Braxton Booted From Toni Braxton’s Tour Amid Divorce Drama

The Braxton sisters are dropping out of this family tour like flies.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Not sure anyone is going to win in this family feud.

TMZ is reporting Tamar Braxton has now been booted off big sister Toni’s tour amid her divorce drama with estranged husband Vince Herbert.

Traci and Toni were originally set to open up Toni’s set, but the fallout between Tamar’s split with Vince has left their sister tour plans in shambles.

Just days ago we reported Vince was escorted out of the “Love & War” songstress’ home by security after a dispute. This recent incident comes amid allegations of abuse and physical violence in their relationship that led to their split.

Despite their seemingly contentious relationship, Herbert still manages Tay Tay, and Toni’s tour promoters reportedly didn’t want to take their drama on the road.

Can you blame them?

The tour kicks off May 22.

 

RELATED LINKS

Vince Herbert Banned From Tamar Braxton’s Beverly Hills Condo Building Following a Huge Altercation

Tamar Braxton Bares (Almost) All In Skimpy Bathing Suit

Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off Toni’s Tour?

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Tamar Braxton Booted From Toni Braxton’s Tour Amid Divorce Drama

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18
Up And Coming Actor In ‘Black Panther’ Outed…

Patrick Shumba Mutukwa released a statement.
04.17.18
49 items
Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]
04.16.18
Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After…

The singer announced a new initiative in which four historically Black colleges will receive funds towards scholarship aid.
04.17.18
25 items
Beyonce’s Historic Coachella Performance In Photos
04.16.18
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When…

The pain experienced by Black people in the wake of Barbara Bush’s tone-deaf commentary when it comes to race can…
04.16.18
DC Tries A New Approach To Improving Police…

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced racial sensitivity training for cops.
04.16.18
Devonte Hart’s Biological Mother Speaks Out On The…

The children were taken away from the aunt who had no record, but one of the adoptive parents already had…
04.16.18