More Kanye Madness: T.I. Tries To Help

Twitter is still buzzin about Kanye’s twitter rants and his new found love affair with Donald Trump. After Kanye clapped back at John Legend pleading with bruh to not support Trump particularly since Legend says Trumps policies are so harmful to people of color, T.I. tried to intervene. The rapper, actor, producer says he still has hope for the artist. Last week, he spent a day with Ye who folks fear is unraveling. Tip posted,

“Yesterday spent the day wit [sic] Kanye … Long term work in progress, No Doubt. Still Optimistic Something From Our Discussion gon’ STICK …I refuse to give up on him. The Old ‘Ye Too Important”

Amen Tip! Wifey Kim Kardashian West has remained silent about her hubby and the black twitter shade that she might be the problem. ”Get Out, Get out” posted one tweep referring to the Jordan Peele film in which White folks brainwashed and took over the bodies of Black folks. Kim was vocal though about her sister’s baby dayddy Tristan Thomas. In a sneak peek of an upcoming Ellen show, People Magazine reported that Ye’s wife said Khloé Kardashian‘s situation with Tristan Thompson is “really sad,”referring to allegations that Thompson has been maaad cheating on Kholé “Poor Khloé,” says Kim, at a loss for words. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

Kim, get your life, get your man?!!!! We all want Kanye to win. Lets hope he gets it together.

