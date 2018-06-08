Black Music Month: Jill Scott

Jill Scott busted into the music industry with a huge first release Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 in 2000 right in the midst of the neo-soul movement. Scott grew up in a single parent household in Philadelphia and was known for her poetic talent and writing abilities gaining her the nickname Jilly from Philly.

Capturing an instant fan base with her amazing vocals and lyrical abilities that were poetic, Scott’s debut album went 2x platinum in the US and produced four chart-topping singles. Scott has since released four more solo albums Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 in 2004, The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 in 2007, The Light of the Sun in 2011 and Woman in 2015. But in 2004 Scott showed us that she was much more than a vocalist debuting her acting skills In Cavedweller.

Scott has gone on to star in numerous movies, TV movies and television shows such as Why Did I Get Married, Why Did I Get Married Too, Steel Magnolias, Get On Up, Flint and Girlfriends.

Scott is 46 years old and is still touring and amazing us with her natural acting abilities. That’s why we’re highlighting Miss Jilly Scott for Black Music Month 2018.

Relive the moment with these Top 5 Jill Scott videos below:

1. A Long Walk

2. So In Love

3. The Way

4. Golden

5. Gettin’ In The Way

