Terry Crews Explains Why He Didn’t “Fight Back” When He Was Sexually Assaulted: “As A Black Man In America You Only Have A Few Shots At Success”

Crews testified in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee during the floor arguments for the The Sexual Assault Bill Of Rights.

Actor Terry Crews relived details from his alleged 2016 sexual assault in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in defense of the new Sexual Assault Bill Of Rights currently on the senate floor.

“This past year, we have seen powerful men in Hollywood and elsewhere finally held accountable for sexual harassment and assault,” the actor began.

“We also saw the backlash survivors face coming forward. I want to let survivors know that I believe them, I support them, and that this happened to me, too.”

Crews is referencing the trauma he went through after he was reportedly assaulted by WME exec Adam Venit when the industry head  allegedly grabbed Crews’ crotch at a party.

When California Senator Dianne Feinstein asked Crews why he didn’t “fight back” when Venit reportedly touched him, Crews broke down, explaining the consequences a Black man faces when he reacts in violence.

“As a Black man in America, you only have a few shots at success. You only have a few chances to make yourself a viable member of a community. I am from Flint Michigan, I have seen many many many young men who were provoked into violence, and they were imprisoned or killed.”

Terry Crews Explains Why He Didn’t “Fight Back” When He Was Sexually Assaulted: “As A Black Man In America You Only Have A Few Shots At Success” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

