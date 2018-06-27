CLOSE
Joe Jackson Dead At 89

US-OSCARS-ELTONJOHN-AIDSFOUNDATION-FILM

Source: TARA ZIEMBA / Getty

The head of the famous Jackson household has passed away.

Joe Jackson passed away at 3:30 a.m. today (June 27) in a Los Angeles where he’d been hospitalized with terminal cancer, according to sources. He was 89-years-old.

TMZ reports,

“Joe had been battling health problems for some time now. He was hospitalized back in 2016 after coming down with a high fever. But, he bounced back not long after and was seen partying in Vegas. His health was also fragile after a stroke and 3 heart attacks back in 2015. Doctors implanted a pacemaker.”

Joe Jackson was responsible for the careers of The Jackson 5 and Michael and Janet Jackson’s solo careers.

May his legacy live on…

