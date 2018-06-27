Joe Jackson Dead At 89

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

The head of the famous Jackson household has passed away.

Joe Jackson passed away at 3:30 a.m. today (June 27) in a Los Angeles where he’d been hospitalized with terminal cancer, according to sources. He was 89-years-old.

“Joe had been battling health problems for some time now. He was hospitalized back in 2016 after coming down with a high fever. But, he bounced back not long after and was seen partying in Vegas. His health was also fragile after a stroke and 3 heart attacks back in 2015. Doctors implanted a pacemaker.”

Joe Jackson was responsible for the careers of The Jackson 5 and Michael and Janet Jackson’s solo careers.

May his legacy live on…

