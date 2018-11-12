BE Expo Fatherhood Stories with Griff, Quicksilva, Konan, & Kelson in the Man Cave [Video]

Join our Newsletter club:
Griff, Quicksilva, Konan, Kelson in the Man Cave talk about the ups and downs that come with Fatherhood. Watch the full video above and check out more from BeExpoBaltimore.com
The Latest:
- BE Expo Exclusive: Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Her Love Life: “I Am In Love!”
- BE Expo On Stage with Sevyn Streeter [Photos]
- ‘RHOAS11’ Recap: There’s No Shade In Miami
- Black College Football Week 11: Miles Ahead
- Ricky Dillard On Stage at BE Expo [Photos]
- Teacher Let Back Into Classroom After Repeatedly Using Racial Slur
- Elijah Cummings Vows Evenhanded Investigation Of Trump Instead Of Dragging The President
- Problems With Broward County Ballots Could Bode Well For Gillum
- Thug Passion: Teenaged Tupac Shakur Lust Letters Up For Auction
- Veterans Day 2018: All The Deals, Freebies, Free Meals And More Vets Can Get