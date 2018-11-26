Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida State Fan Who Posted Image Of FSU Coach Willie Taggart Being Lynched

Demands increased Monday morning for the firing of the Florida State University football fan who posted an image on social media of the Black head coach hanging from a noose.

The Twitter and Facebook accounts associated with the fan were deleted by Sunday evening, but not before social media users identified him as Tom Shand of the Hilton Grand Vacations in Orlando.

Florida State University’s football team lost in a blow out on Saturday to rival University of Florida 41-14. After the defeat, Shand allegedly directed his anger at first-year coach Willie Taggart.

Screenshots preserved on social media showed that a Facebook account associated with Shand’s name posted a black-and-white picture of a Black man being lynched with Taggart’s face superimposed on the image. The meme was accompanied by the words: “BELIEVE IN SOMETHING … EVEN IF IT MEANS SACRIFICING YOUR REP.”

Outrage over the post was swift, as growing numbers of social media users condemned Shand and called on Hilton Grand Vacations to give him the boot.

“As a HiltonHonors member, I’m disgusted by #TomShand despicable post regarding #willietaggart Head Coach at FSUFootball. There should be no place in our society or your company for such racist views. Thank GOD we’re MarriottRewards members,” Twitter user @mspaulasardinas posted.

Why is lynching a Black man the first instinct of so many people in 2018? This Florida State fan apparently thought that was a good idea for Willie Taggart, the school's first Black head coach. #TomShand https://t.co/32ApRzIOld pic.twitter.com/TzMgtRf6K5 — NewsOne (@newsone) November 25, 2018

A LinkedIn page with Shand’s name and photograph said he was a student at Florida State from 1997 – 2000 before graduating from Purdue University Global with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Shand apparently has a history of spewing racism at African-American football coaches. Social media users uncovered comments Shand made about former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith.

The Orlando Sentinel received no response for comments on Sunday from the Hilton Grand Vacations corporate office.

Here are a few more tweets that call for Shand’s firing:

@HiltonGrandVac this is how far your employee #TomShand is willing to go over a game of football? How is it possible for him to provide fair and equitable treatment to Hilton Hotel guest? Please let me know before I remove your business from my list. #HiltonHonors pic.twitter.com/MSyPHIitKU — natrallynawlins (@natrallynawlins) November 26, 2018

Well #TomShand I have feeling your employer will have a message for you. Too bad you allowed your crazed obsession over sports to expose your true colors. You racists have to keep learning the hard way. @HiltonGrandVac @FSUFootball #WillieTaggart pic.twitter.com/XXPtwcpuwN — Wayne Pittman, Jr. ✒️ (@Sony12Play) November 25, 2018

