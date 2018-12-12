CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to 3 Years Behind Bars

Leave a comment
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will spend 36 months behind bars.

Via the Associated Press

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said Wednesday that Michael Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump’s presidential campaign.

The judge rejected arguments by Cohen’s lawyers that he should be spared jail time because he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving Trump.

Cohen said his “blind loyalty” to Trump made him feel a duty to “cover up” the president’s “dirty deeds.”

Cohen’s crimes included evading $1.4 million in taxes and misleading Congress about his talks with Russians about a Trump skyscraper project in Moscow.

Trump had called for a tough sentence for Cohen, whom he labeled a liar.

Also Trending:

The Internet Had The Pettiest Reactions To A Trump Supporter Being Stabbed
9 photos
Donald Trump

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
10 Ways To Give Back During The Holiday…

The winter season means different things for different people. But one consistent commonality is the sense of giving, which has…
12.07.18
7 items
Awkward Moments The Obamas Had To Endure At…

They are certainly going high.
12.07.18
With Brian Kemp Gone, Georgia Holds Runoff Elections…

Georgia elected Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger as its new secretary of state.
12.06.18
16 items
Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That…

The gun threats that shut down the premiere of a docuseries about new allegations from women accusing R. Kelly allegedly…
12.07.18
15 items
Eric Garner’s Killer Will ‘Probably’ Be Indicted Soon,…

Eric Garner's mother repeated her calls for criminal charges against the NYPD officer who choked her son to death more…
12.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close