Ravens Coach Signs New 4-Year Contract

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh is staying in Charm City. According to an announcement from the football team Thursday, he signed a new four-year contract.

In a statement, Harbaugh said: “I’m very excited with this contract, the opportunity to continue our work here, and I’m humbled by it. I am thankful for the support from the Ravens, especially Steve Bisciotti. We’re working hard to make the 2019 Ravens the best we can be. We have an excellent team foundation, and we have a great organization with smart, hard-working people.”

Harbaugh has been the team’s head coach since 2008.

