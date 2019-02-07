CLOSE
15-Year-Old Arrested For Murder Of Houston Teen

According to KHOU, Houston police have charged two teenagers in the fatal shooting of a teen in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened Sunday night and according to reports three juveniles, including the teen who was fatally shot, attempted to rob a man.

During the attempted robbery, one suspect, identified as 16-year-old Sterling Webb, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The 23-year-old victim was assaulted but he managed to drive away and call for help.

One suspect, a 15-year-old male, was arrested Wednesday on murder and aggravated robbery charges. The second suspect, also 15, is still on the run.

