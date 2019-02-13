Jazzy Report: Hover Shoes Finally Exist!

New technology called hover shoes may soon replace you scooter, bike, skateboard or skates. The shoes are self balancing skates that balance themselves and propel users at speeds of up to 7 mph. They attach to the bottom of your shoes and off you go. If that’s not cool enough for you, check this out…they play music too. Don’t you want them now?!

Jamai Harris Posted 22 hours ago

