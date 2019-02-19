CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Screen Time Reduced In Wake Of Attack Investigation

With all manner of speculation flying about, Smollett's role as Jamal Lyon on the Fox series could be in jeopardy.

Leave a comment
Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series launch party

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jussie Smollett continues to maintain that the attack he suffered earlier this month truly happened and wasn’t some botched plan to create a moment. However, as police continue to investigate the matter, Smollett’s role is reportedly being reduced on Empire according to chatter on the set.

TMZ reports:

Production sources tell TMZ … Jussie was supposed to have 9 scenes and a big musical number in the second to the last episode — which is being shot now — but, 5 of his scenes have been cut, and his musical number has been 86’d.

As for the remaining 4 scenes … we’re told he’s no longer the focus. The scene features an ensemble, meaning he’s flanked by a number of cast members.

With his duties pared down, Jussie will be spending way less time on set. Instead of working every day this week, we’re told Jussie’s working Friday and possibly Thursday, and he won’t be rehearsing.

Less work for Jussie means more work for writers, who are busy making edits. In the past 24 hours, we’re told the script has undergone multiple revisions.

The outlet adds that Smollett’s case is due to be heard before a grand jury in the city of Chicago and that the actor could face charges over filing a false police report.

Photo: WENN

Police Sources Say Jussie Smollett Orchestrated Attack, Actor Says The Perps Are Lying
10 photos

Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Screen Time Reduced In Wake Of Attack Investigation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Empire , Jussie Smollett

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close