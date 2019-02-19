Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jussie Smollett continues to maintain that the attack he suffered earlier this month truly happened and wasn’t some botched plan to create a moment. However, as police continue to investigate the matter, Smollett’s role is reportedly being reduced on Empire according to chatter on the set.

TMZ reports:

Production sources tell TMZ … Jussie was supposed to have 9 scenes and a big musical number in the second to the last episode — which is being shot now — but, 5 of his scenes have been cut, and his musical number has been 86’d.

As for the remaining 4 scenes … we’re told he’s no longer the focus. The scene features an ensemble, meaning he’s flanked by a number of cast members.

With his duties pared down, Jussie will be spending way less time on set. Instead of working every day this week, we’re told Jussie’s working Friday and possibly Thursday, and he won’t be rehearsing.

Less work for Jussie means more work for writers, who are busy making edits. In the past 24 hours, we’re told the script has undergone multiple revisions.

The outlet adds that Smollett’s case is due to be heard before a grand jury in the city of Chicago and that the actor could face charges over filing a false police report.

—

Photo: WENN

Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Screen Time Reduced In Wake Of Attack Investigation was originally published on hiphopwired.com