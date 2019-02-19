CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ex-NFL Seattle Seahawks Player Shot To Death Over Parking Spot

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Tributes Are Laid At Burnt Out Home Where Four Children Perished

Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty

T.J. Cunningham was drafter by the Seattle Seahawks in 1996. According to TMZ, the 46-year-old was fatally shot to death after arguing with a neighbor over a parking spot.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Officials state that Cunningham and 31-year-old, Marcus Johnson who lives across the street wanted to meet at Eaglecrest High School to settle the beef. Johnson bought a gun and Cunningham didn’t have a weapon with him.

SEE ALSO: 15-Year-Old Shot And Killed By Her 17-Year-Old Boyfriend

Cunningham was shot several times and died from his wounds. He leaves behind his wife and five children, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his family.

Johnson has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and cops found the gun that was used in this incident. Cunningham only played nine games for the Seahawks before suffering a knee injury that ended his career. We will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers.

See celebrities who died in 2019 below.

ALSO TRENDING:

Celebrities Who Died In 2019
5 photos

Ex-NFL Seattle Seahawks Player Shot To Death Over Parking Spot was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Seattle Seahawks , T.J. Cunningham

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…

Kamala Harris climbs in the polls.
02.19.19
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close