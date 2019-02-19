CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star In Film Based On Black Panther Party’s Fred Hampton

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield are currently in talks to star in Jesus Was My Homeboy, a film about Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. The film will be produced by Ryan Coogler and MACRO’s Charles D. King. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros.

Kaluuya, who had a star-marking turn for his role in 2017’s Get Out would star as Fred Hampton and Stanfield would star as William O’neal, the man who betrayed Hampton to the FBI.

Here’s the synopsis according to Deadline: The film will follow the rise and untimely demise of Hampton as seen through O’Neal’s eyes. It will explore how the FBI infiltrated the Black Panthers, the psychology of their informant and the notorious assassination of the young political leader who died aged only 21.

It’s a major story as Hampton quickly rose to the upper echelon of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party and eventually became the deputy chairman of the national organization. As he became more visible and charismatic in his speeches, he became a target of the FBI and was killed in a raid by Chicago police along with the FBI. Fellow Panther Mark Clark also died in the raid as the two men were sleeping. O’Neal, who gave the FBI the plans to Hampton’s Chicago apartment, died by suicide in 1990.

RELATED: Wow: This Danai Gurira &amp; Daniel Kaluuya Deleted ‘Black Panther’ Scene Is Oscar-Worthy

RELATED: Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Killing 48 Years After His Death

RELATED: Lakeith Stanfield Rumored To Star In Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot

Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star In Film Based On Black Panther Party’s Fred Hampton was originally published on theboxhouston.com

biopic , black panther , Fred Hampton , Ryan Coolger

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…

Kamala Harris climbs in the polls.
02.19.19
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close