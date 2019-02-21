Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair For Cheerleading Competition Before Home Exploded [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair For Cheerleading Competition Before Home Exploded

Barnaul leisure center fire extinguished

Source: TASS / Getty

The family of 12-year-old, Linda “Michellita” Rogers are still mourning the loss of this beautiful young lady. Excited to get ready for the National Cheerleaders Association, Rogers woke up before the rest of her family to begin getting ready on February 23rd, 2018.

Like a lot of other little girls, Rogers turned on her cellphone to record herself doing her hair and whispered about how much this day meant to her.

She said in the first video, “Good morning. It’s 6:02 a.m. Friday. … I’m going to get ready. I’m going to start with hair, turn on my lamp because I don’t want to turn on all of the lights….so, yeah.”

In the second video you can see her with her cheerleading outfit on with a smile on her face as she started braiding her hair. As time went on in the video you could see a flash of light and sparks go up as the video goes black. According to Crime Online it was at that moment when her home blew up.

Rogers died later at Children’s Medical Center Dallas. The family found the cellphone undamaged and watched the last moments of her life.

Her mother, Maria Rogers said, “I feel the pain in my heart.” The other family members survived the explosion and were left with some injuries.

Unfortunately, leaking natural gas pipes from Atmos Energy caused not only this explosion, but three others in the neighborhood. Since then a lawsuit has been filed against Atmos Energy and the family is seeking $1 million in damages.

