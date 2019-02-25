Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the movie director–Antoine Fuqua.

Birth Date: January 19, 1966

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Fun Facts:

Antoine Fuqua directed the movies Training Day, The Equalizer, Brooklyn’s Finest, The Magnificent Seven, and more

Antoine Fuqua is married to actress Lela Rochon (Harlem Nights, Boomerang) and has 3 kids

Antoine Fuqua has directed music videos for Prince (The Most Beautiful Girl In The World), Stevie Wonder (For Your love), and Coolio (Gangsta’s Paradise)

Antoine Fuqua also partnered with actor Wesley Snipes to create the three part comic series ‘After Dark’

We thank you for your contributions Antoine Fuqua.

Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua (PHOTOS) 12 photos Launch gallery Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua (PHOTOS) 1. Rome photocall for the 'The Equalizer' Source:WENN 1 of 12 2. 73rd Venice Film Festival Source:WENN 2 of 12 3. 73rd Venice Film Festival 'The Magnificent Seven' - Arrivals Source:WENN 3 of 12 4. 73rd Venice Film Festival Source:WENN 4 of 12 5. 73rd Venice Film Festival Source:WENN 5 of 12 6. 'Inferno' Los Angeles Premiere Source:WENN 6 of 12 7. 'The Equalizer 2' photocall in Berlin Source:WENN 7 of 12 8. Ringside At 'Mayweather VS Pacquiao' Presented By SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV Source:Getty 8 of 12 9. SHOWTIME And HBO VIP Pre-Fight Party For 'Mayweather VS Pacquiao' Source:Getty 9 of 12 10. AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Centerpiece Gala Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 12 11. Antoine Fuqua Source:Sony Pictures 11 of 12 12. 'Shooter ' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua (PHOTOS) Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua (PHOTOS)

