Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the movie director–Antoine Fuqua.

'The Equalizer 2' photocall in Berlin

Source: Frederic Kern/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Birth Date: January 19, 1966

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Fun Facts: 

  • Antoine Fuqua directed the movies Training Day, The Equalizer, Brooklyn’s Finest, The Magnificent Seven, and more
  • Antoine Fuqua is married to actress Lela Rochon (Harlem Nights, Boomerang) and has 3 kids
  • Antoine Fuqua has directed music videos for Prince (The Most Beautiful Girl In The World), Stevie Wonder (For Your love), and Coolio (Gangsta’s Paradise)
  • Antoine Fuqua also partnered with actor Wesley Snipes to create the three part comic series ‘After Dark’

We thank you for your contributions Antoine Fuqua.

73rd Venice Film Festival 'The Magnificent Seven' - Arrivals

Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

