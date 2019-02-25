CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jussie Smollett: I Have an Untreated Drug Problem

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Bond Hearing Held For Actor Jussie Smollett After Disorderly Conduct Charge

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

Jussie Smollett told Chicago police he has an untreated drug problem. That, despite answering “no” to whether he had any mental or alcohol problems in court documents.

According to Page Six, the actor revealed his problem after turning himself in last week on charges of filing a false police report.

See Also: FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’ Jussie Smollett Case

Prosecutors said Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo, one of the brothers who helped Smollett allegedly stage the Jan. 29 hate attack, served as Smollett’s drug dealer, selling him Molly several times since the spring of 2018.

The presence of a drug issue could be used as a “mitigating factor” when it comes to sentencing.

Jussie Smollett

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’…

Chicago Police possibly lying on a Black man? No shocker there.
02.24.19
Members Of The Hateful Group That Candace Owens…

Girl, bye.
02.24.19
Elementary School Issues Apology After Third Graders Are…

Principal David Stewart apologized on behalf of Madison's Trust Elementary School...details inside.
02.24.19
Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper…

One of the officers involved in shooting 20-year-old Willie McCoy to death in Vallejo, was involved in another shooting that…
02.22.19
Prince Estate Team Offers To Lower Their Fee…

The representatives for Prince’s estate are possibly making history; they’re asking for less money to do their jobs. According to…
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…

A crazed White woman, whose being dubbed #sidewalksally, violently attacked a biracial family who was having a photoshoot for their…
02.21.19
Delaware State Police Officer Draws Gun During Traffic…

Mack Buckley is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a Delaware State Police officer during what should have…
02.22.19
Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair…

The family of 12-year-old, Linda “Michellita” Rogers are still mourning the loss of this beautiful young lady.
02.22.19
Family Says Jailers Tortured Man And Left Him…

A Mississippi man who was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge last May and died a day after being booked…
02.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close