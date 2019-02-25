DL’s GED Section: All About The Jussie Smollett Situation

| 02.25.19
Though Jussie Smollett hasn’t been convicted of a crime and is presumed innocent until proven guilty, DL still has an opinion. And by now we know that when DL has something to say he’s going to say it. DL feels that Jussie is guilty and the evidence is “overwhelming,” he says. But, he knows it’s not his place to decide and he has to leave it up to the courts. If Jussie did in fact lie he has done harm to the Black community and the Gay community. “It’s a lot of people with a lot of bad plans to make money in jail right now,” and if Jussie lied for money DL feels that he needs to be in jail too.

