CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Empire’ Execs Don’t Think Alleged Jussie Smollett Attack Was Ploy For A Pay Raise

The plot continues to twist and turn.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Bond Hearing Held For Actor Jussie Smollett After Disorderly Conduct Charge

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

Empire executives don’t think a possible motivation for Jussie Smollett’s allegedly stage attack was a play for a pay raise. According to sources, the topic had never come up.

It was Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson who initially floated the idea that the actor was looking increase the size of his bag. However, how he came to this particular conclusion is still unknown. Also worth noting, even the FBI has said Chicago PD needs to slow its roll.

Related: Jussie Smollett: I Have an Untreated Drug Problem

TMZ reports that multiple sources say the executive producers and producers of the show had no inkling that Smollett was seeking more money.

Reportedly, Smollett was making $125,000 per episode. Which is not bad considering the show’s headliners (Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard) bring in about $250,000 per episode.

But since his arrest, Smollett was reportedly written out of the final two episodes of the season. The struggle is real.

Photo: Getty

 

‘Empire’ Execs Don’t Think Alleged Jussie Smollett Attack Was Ploy For A Pay Raise was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Empire , Jussie Smollett

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mother And Son Sentenced To Life For Murder…

David Henderson, a Colorado mechanic, did what he felt was right and told police what he knew about the August…
02.26.19
Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests…

A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception, according to…
02.26.19
No Charges For Off-Duty ICE Officer Involved In…

An off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who police say shot and killed a man in the parking lot…
02.26.19
Man Suspected Of Shooting Woman On Bourbon Street…

The man arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured has…
02.26.19
Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Tackling 11-Year-Old…

https://youtu.be/1AqeUtMGaXA According to WISC-TV., a Wisconsin teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly tackling an 11-year-old student at…
02.25.19
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’…

Chicago Police possibly lying on a Black man? No shocker there.
02.24.19
Members Of The Hateful Group That Candace Owens…

Girl, bye.
02.24.19
Elementary School Issues Apology After Third Graders Are…

Principal David Stewart apologized on behalf of Madison's Trust Elementary School...details inside.
02.24.19
Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper…

One of the officers involved in shooting 20-year-old Willie McCoy to death in Vallejo, was involved in another shooting that…
02.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close