CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

New Vegan Steak Is Made With 3D Printer & Medium-Rare Ink [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Red Meat

Source: James And James / Getty

Via Bossip:

Its seems like grills could be sooo 2018 with the invention of 3D printing. According to Local 12, one Spanish company is already ahead of the game with a vegan steak that can be printed out in a matter of minutes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“It’s an innovative entree that goes from printer to pan,” said Giuseppe Scionti, the founder of Nova Meat.

SEE ALSO: Beyoncé Is Offering Fans A Lifetime Supply Of Concert Tickets For Going Vegan And The Bey Hive Has Their Lettuce READY

Scionti conjured up the idea two years ago, and since then, he’s been printing and prepping vegan steaks for folks across the globe.

“It’s about new meat, it means plant-based meat substitutes,” he said. “So, we are creating the first 3D-printed plant-based beef steak.”

The edible ink is made up of ingredients like rice, peas, and seaweed. It even comes in a cartridge like printing ink.

The 3D printer plays the role of chef by working rigorously to prepare the meat in under 10 minutes. It’s printed with the same texture and appearance of traditional beef steak. After a little bit of cooking on the skillet and a hint of oregano, the steak is ready for eating.

One taste tester gave his thoughts on the printed beef:

“I think it tastes good – wow!”

There you have it.

Scionti hopes the new way of prepping food can be used more in the future. He says the technology provides an alternative to meat since livestock farming is one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

He also argued the process tackles the issue of sustainability since a lot of Americans consume double the recommended amount of red meat.

With that being said, consumers will have to buy into the fake steak or else that’s one printer that’ll collect dust.

Currently, the 3D steaks aren’t available to buy, but the company hopes to expand its food options to 3D-printed tuna steaks and chicken breasts in the near future.

Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There

15 photos Launch gallery

Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There

Continue reading Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There

Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There

New Vegan Steak Is Made With 3D Printer & Medium-Rare Ink [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

vegan , veganism

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shaun King: Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Are…

I have a few topics I want to cover this morning so I’ll jump right in. And I want to…
03.05.19
Photo of Morehouse Professor Holding A Student’s Baby…

Dr. Nathan Alexander lended a hand to ensure that a young father in his class could take "good notes" during…
03.04.19
White Police Officer Who Shot And Killed Terence…

Betty Shelby killed Terence Crutcher in Sept. 2016.
03.05.19
Twitter Testing New Feature That Allows Users To…

While we are still waiting for the ability to edit tweets after we hit send, Twitter is quietly testing a…
03.03.19
Man Who Broke Into Woman’s Home And Sucked…

Man who broke into woman's house and sucked on her toes believed he was a Greek God.
03.03.19
Someone Stole From Aretha Franklin Months Before She…

The Queen of Soul's estate is having some financial woes.
03.03.19
NFL Veteran ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested At Indiana Casino

Veteran NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Wednesday at a casino in southeast Indiana, according to Yahoo…
03.01.19
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black…

One would think that after Pam Northam's husband was accused of wearing blackface in an old yearbook photo, she would…
03.01.19
Damon Dash Takes Credit For Launching Kevin Hart…

Damon Dash showed off his namedropping skills to try and save a movie he worked on, and claimed that without…
03.01.19
Black Oklahoma Student Knocks MAGA Hat Off White…

A Black high school student in Oklahoma may be facing criminal charges after cellphone footage shows him knocking the MAGA…
03.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close