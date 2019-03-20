CLOSE
News & Gossip
Dapper Dan & Gucci Announce Global Diversity Program

Gucci is putting their money up in the name of the people.

Bravo's 'Project Runway' New York Premiere

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Gucci is making good on their big cultural faux pas towards people of color. The brand has announced its formal action plan to bring true inclusion to its $15 billion dollar business.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Italian luxury brand is owning up to their mistake from February. After admitting that their “blackface” inspired turtleneck was racially offensive they have announced what they propose to put in place so that their designs are more thoughtful in the future. Dapper Dan took to his Instagram to reveal the action plan.

The high-end fashion conglomerate introduced the Gucci Changemakers initiative which is a “global program that supports industry change and fosters unity through community action”. The program includes a $5 million fund that will support social change via community based programs throughout North America. Additionally a $1.5 million scholarship that intends to aid several students seeking an a formal education in fashion with $20,000 grants towards their tuition. Employees will also be tasked to get involved as well with giving back to the community.

See Also: Gucci Issues Playbook To Staff On How To Deal With Upset Customers

CEO and President Marco Bizzarri explained the vision in a formal statement. “I believe in dialogue, building bridges and taking quick action. This is why we started working immediately on the long-term infrastructure at Gucci to address our shortcomings. Through our scholarship fund we will also create more opportunities for talented young people of diverse backgrounds to gain access to careers in the fashion industry”.

Harlem legend Dapper Dan, who is partnered with Gucci, also detailed the roll out. “I am proud to work with Gucci and other community leaders to help guide programs that will create meaningful impact for the Black community and fashion as a whole”.

See Also: For The Culture: Dapper Dan Wins Lifetime Maverick Award

You can see the announcement in entirety below.

View this post on Instagram

#GucciChangemakers. ⁣Even more changes to come. #Harlem

A post shared by Dapper Dan (@dapperdanharlem) on

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Airbnb

Dapper Dan & Gucci Announce Global Diversity Program was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dapper Dan , gucci

