After the initial trailer shocked us on Christmas Day, moviegoers anticipated a big opening weekend for Us, director Jordan Peele‘s follow-up to the wildly successful Get Out.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

After a massive estimated $70.2 million opening weekend, Us not only sits as the second biggest opening weekend of 2019, it’s also the biggest opening weekend for an original horror movie and the second biggest opening weekend ever for a live-action original movie!

The film more than tripled its production budget of $20 million and has had strong word of mouth ever since its release at SXSW earlier this month. Many fans have already said they’re going back to the movies again in the coming days and weeks to see what they may have missed from their initial viewings.

The film centers around a family (Lupita N’yongo, Winston Duke)on vacation where they have to fight off their Doppelgängers (or so it seems).

For Peele, it’s another smash hit. Get Out opened with $33 million in its 2017 opening weekend, which was more than 56 (!) times its production budget. It went on to pick up $255 million at the worldwide box-office, earned four Academy Award nominations and won Peele the Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 2018.

RELATED: I Got 5 On It: Twitter Reacts To Jordan Peele’s Bugged Out ‘Us’ Trailer

RELATED: Ryan Coogler Thanks ‘Black Panther’ Fans And Cast In Emotional Letter

RELATED: Folks Need A Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Rom-Com ASAP

Weekend Box-Office: ‘Us’ Shatters Opening Weekend Records | #UsMovie was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 12 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: