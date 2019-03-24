CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Weekend Box-Office: ‘Us’ Shatters Opening Weekend Records | #UsMovie

Leave a comment
US movie starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke

Source: Courtesy Universal Pictures / Courtesy Universal Pictures

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

After the initial trailer shocked us on Christmas Day, moviegoers anticipated a big opening weekend for Us, director Jordan Peele‘s follow-up to the wildly successful Get Out.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

After a massive estimated $70.2 million opening weekend, Us not only sits as the second biggest opening weekend of 2019, it’s also the biggest opening weekend for an original horror movie and the second biggest opening weekend ever for a live-action original movie!

The film more than tripled its production budget of $20 million and has had strong word of mouth ever since its release at SXSW earlier this month. Many fans have already said they’re going back to the movies again in the coming days and weeks to see what they may have missed from their initial viewings.

The film centers around a family (Lupita N’yongo, Winston Duke)on vacation where they have to fight off their Doppelgängers (or so it seems).

For Peele, it’s another smash hit. Get Out opened with $33 million in its 2017 opening weekend, which was more than 56 (!) times its production budget. It went on to pick up $255 million at the worldwide box-office, earned four Academy Award nominations and won Peele the Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 2018.

RELATED: I Got 5 On It: Twitter Reacts To Jordan Peele’s Bugged Out ‘Us’ Trailer

RELATED: Ryan Coogler Thanks ‘Black Panther’ Fans And Cast In Emotional Letter

RELATED: Folks Need A Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Rom-Com ASAP

Weekend Box-Office: ‘Us’ Shatters Opening Weekend Records | #UsMovie was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

box office , Jordan Peele , Lupita Nyong’o , US , Winston Duke

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…

A man was arrested Saturday, days after a brutal attack on a 78-year-old woman on the New York City subway.…
03.24.19
4-Year-Old With Spina Bifida Walks For First Time…

All kids have dreams and for Four-year-old Kenydii Parker, that dream was to walk. Kenydii’s father, Kenneth Parker, told PEOPLE…
03.24.19
World Water Day: Disturbing Facts About Water Supply…

We must do better.
03.22.19
Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At…

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according…
03.21.19
Man Arrested Twice In 3 Days On Animal…

A Georgia man was arrested on animal cruelty charges twice in three days after a dog in his care was…
03.21.19
Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell-Martin Made Up Abuse…

Details in Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin‘s divorce and bankruptcy cases continue to be revealed, and Martin is now taking…
03.21.19
Robert Kraft To Reject Deal To Have Spa…

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft found himself the center of a potential scandal after he was seen on videotape…
03.20.19
Clout Chase: Apple Quietly Launches 2nd Generation AirPods,…

Apple is getting all of its announcements not related to its forthcoming TV streaming service out of the way. Earlier…
03.20.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Says His Cause Of…

Mia St. John spoke out on the coroner's report about her ex-husband's death.
03.20.19
Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently…

The movie mogul called Tynesha Evans' family after hearing of her tragic murder over the weekend.
03.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close