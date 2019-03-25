CLOSE
Watch: Ms. Evelyn Says Iyanla Vanzant Picked On Tamar In “Braxton Family Values” First Look

Braxton Family Values Season 6

Source: Braxton Family Values/WE tv / Braxton Family Values/WE tv

via MadameNoire.com:

As we’ve reported before, despite walking out of last season and their fraught relationship, the Braxton sisters and their mom, Ms. Evelyn, have decided to return to WE tv’s “Braxton Family Values.” After a tense conversation with Iyanla Vanzant, the women in the family have a lot to discuss about how they’re going to proceed in relating to each other, in addition to all of the personal things they each have going on.

In the First Look for the new season, we get a little bit of insight into how the family felt about their sit down with Iyanla. They discuss the status of Toni’s relationship with Birdman. There was one instance where he felt her sisters were a little too much in their business. He tells Traci, “I’m not dating the whole family.” She responded but you are marrying into the family.

After breakup rumors swirled, Toni said that Birdman is tossing around the idea of elopement.

In other relationship news, we watch as Trina deals with the death of her ex-husband Gabe. She tearfully tells her sisters that she didn’t know that she’d never see him again. Traci says that while she didn’t understand everything about their relationship, she knew that Gabe was her best friend.

Tamar tells Toni that she and Vince aren’t divorced yet. And in the meantime, she said she’s doing everything on her own, without Vince.

Lastly, the sisters and Ms. Evelyn shared what she made of the insight Iyanla shared with them. Ms. Evelyn shared the strongest opinion in the trailer saying about the experience: “Part of it was okay. I think the other part was not okay. I didn’t want to do it the first time, remember. I don’t want to hear criticism. I don’t want to hear it. We can talk but every time you open your mouth, it’s something negative about me and I’m supposed to… giggles. ‘it’s okay.’ That’s crazy … You want to know the truth, I think she picked on Tamar … The good part was the repentance. I really and truly felt good about [Tamar’s apology.]”

You can watch this 11 minute “First Look” at the Braxton Family Values season 7 below.

Watch: Ms. Evelyn Says Iyanla Vanzant Picked On Tamar In “Braxton Family Values” First Look was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

'Braxton Family Values’ , Iyanla Vanzant

