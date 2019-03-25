Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson: “Stop In The Name Of Love”

Legend Diana Ross has gone on record to defend Michael Jackson.

Everyone has an opinion on Leaving Neverland, the documentary about two men who allegedly faced abuse at the hands of Michael Jackson when they were young boys. Despite the accusations, Ross seems to stand with the late “king of pop.”

“This is what’s on my heart this morning,” she tweeted this past weekend. “I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE.”

Ross and Jackson were reportedly very close, as Page Six states “Jackson named Ross the secondary caregiver to his three children — Prince Michael, 22, Paris, 20, and 17-year-old “Blanket” — in his will.”

Above the two are pictured at the 1981 American Music Awards. See Ross’ tweet below and let us know your thoughts.

