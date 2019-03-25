CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson: “Stop In The Name Of Love”

Not all that surprising...

Leave a comment
1981 American Music Awards

Source: Barry King / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Legend Diana Ross has gone on record to defend Michael Jackson.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Everyone has an opinion on Leaving Neverland, the documentary about two men who allegedly faced abuse at the hands of Michael Jackson when they were young boys. Despite the accusations, Ross seems to stand with the late “king of pop.”

“This is what’s on my heart this morning,” she tweeted this past weekend. “I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE.”

See Also: Barbara Streisand Seems To Suggest Michael Jackson Molested Children

Ross and Jackson were reportedly very close, as Page Six states “Jackson named Ross the secondary caregiver to his three children — Prince Michael, 22, Paris, 20, and 17-year-old “Blanket” — in his will.”

Above the two are pictured at the 1981 American Music Awards. See Ross’ tweet below and let us know your thoughts.

Photo: Getty

What Black Celebs Are Saying About The Michael Jackson Allegations
7 photos

Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson: “Stop In The Name Of Love” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

diana ross , michael jackson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Body Recovered From River Identified As Missing Social…

The body of a young woman recovered from the Scioto River in Ohio on Saturday has been identified as 28-year-old…
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…

A new Florida House bill has been passed that allows teachers to volunteer to carry guns in schools if the…
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…

A man was arrested Saturday, days after a brutal attack on a 78-year-old woman on the New York City subway.…
03.24.19
4-Year-Old With Spina Bifida Walks For First Time…

All kids have dreams and for Four-year-old Kenydii Parker, that dream was to walk. Kenydii’s father, Kenneth Parker, told PEOPLE…
03.24.19
World Water Day: Disturbing Facts About Water Supply…

We must do better.
03.22.19
Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At…

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according…
03.21.19
Man Arrested Twice In 3 Days On Animal…

A Georgia man was arrested on animal cruelty charges twice in three days after a dog in his care was…
03.21.19
Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell-Martin Made Up Abuse…

Details in Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin‘s divorce and bankruptcy cases continue to be revealed, and Martin is now taking…
03.21.19
Robert Kraft To Reject Deal To Have Spa…

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft found himself the center of a potential scandal after he was seen on videotape…
03.20.19
Clout Chase: Apple Quietly Launches 2nd Generation AirPods,…

Apple is getting all of its announcements not related to its forthcoming TV streaming service out of the way. Earlier…
03.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close