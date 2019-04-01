Jazzy Report: Plastic Ban

Hawaii is considering a ban that would make them the first state to completely ban all plastic at restaurants.

Legislature is considering a ban that would not allow restaurants or government agencies to use plastic products. Like, bags, straws, containers, utensils, bottles and cups. If passed, the law would be effective by 2020.

Jamai Harris Posted April 1, 2019

