Jazzy Report: Plastic Ban

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 04.01.19
Hawaii is considering a ban that would make them the first state to completely ban all plastic at restaurants.

Legislature is considering a ban that would not allow restaurants or government agencies to use plastic products. Like, bags, straws, containers, utensils, bottles and cups. If passed, the law would be effective by 2020.

