Morehouse College To Accept Transgender Men Starting In 2020

It's about time.

It’s a new day in the AUC, as Morehouse College’s Board of Trustees has approved transgender student enrollment. David A. Thomas, president at the all-male HBCU says it was time the prestigious institution let people know where it stands.

“I think this was important for the college to clarify our stance about who we admit and who matriculates,” Thomas reportedly told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“In a rapidly changing world that includes a better understanding of gender identity, we’re proud to expand our admissions policy to consider trans men who want to be part of an institution that has produced some of greatest leaders in social justice, politics, business and the arts for more than 150 years,” Terrance Dixon, vice president of Enrollment Management at Morehouse, also said in a statement. “The ratification of this policy affirms the College’s commitment to develop men with disciplined minds who will lead lives of leadership and service.”

“Morehouse’s policy requires all students to self-identify as men,” states the AJC. “If a student transitions from a man to a woman, that student will no longer be eligible to study at Morehouse. Exemptions from this rule may be granted by a three-person committee appointed by the college’s president after a written appeal is submitted by the student. Trans women, or individuals who identify as women regardless of the sex assigned to them at birth, will not be considered for admission.”

Morehouse’s Gender Identity Admissions and Matriculation Policy will reportedly pertain to students applying for the fall 2020 semester.

