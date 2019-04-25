DL’s Top 10 Interesting Facts About Pregnancy Tests

Something that you may not find too interesting is a pregnancy test, but, they actually can be pretty cool. Ancient Egyptians tested for pregnancy by having a woman sit on smashed dates (the fruit). If she threw up a lot they determined that she was pregnant. In the 16th century a doctor decided that you can tell a woman is pregnant just by looking into her eyes.

Posted April 25, 2019

