CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Empire’ Cast Wants Jussie Smollett Back On Set?

The actor has been extended a contract that runs through season six of the Fox drama but the network didn't plan on having his character back.

Leave a comment
Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jussie Smollett was thought to be persona non grata on the set of Fox’s Empire, but sources close to the case are saying otherwise. Smollett’s colleagues allegedly want the actor back to continue playing his character Jamal Lyons, although the network might have other plans.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

TMZ reports:

Sources on the show tell us cast members — including Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard — feel Jussie deserves a fair shake, and that should include a full return to the show. Just last week, Fox announced Jussie got an extension through season 6, but also … it had no plans to bring his character back to the show.

Our sources say as soon as the announcement was made, Jussie’s costars got busy contacting “Empire” brass and pushing for his return.

As for why … we’re told the cast feels Jussie’s character was an incredibly important part of the show, and they don’t feel his return will hurt ratings. In one of the final episodes of season 5, Jussie’s character, Jamal, got married in the first gay, black wedding on primetime TV.

The outlet adds that while Smollett is signed with the show through season six, it didn’t have plans to feature him in the series.

Photo: Getty

Police Sources Say Jussie Smollett Orchestrated Attack, Actor Says The Perps Are Lying
10 photos

‘Empire’ Cast Wants Jussie Smollett Back On Set? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Empire , Jussie Smollett

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Father Shoots Man 6 Times, Kills Him Rather…

A man in Georgia faces life in prison without parole plus 15 additional years for shooting a man six times…
05.06.19
Black Student Robbed Of Salutatorian Because District Wanted…

According to a federal lawsuit, recent high school graduate Olecia James claims she was denied her rightful place as salutatorian…
05.03.19
Man Kills His Girlfriend’s Other Lover

A New Orleans man is accused of shooting and killing another man who a witness said vandalized his car. But…
05.03.19
Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch…

It’s been three years since Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer. Now his mother, Valerie Castile,…
05.02.19
NFL Player & Poet Ryan K. Russell Is…

Growing up, Black boys are often told that they should aspire to be strong men. Along with that expectation comes…
05.02.19
Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta;…

An 18-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across the street in Atlanta on Friday morning, authorities…
05.01.19
Man Pointed Gun At Drivers While Rushing To…

A Georgia man was driving quickly to meet his wife, who was in labor. But according to reports, he took…
05.01.19
Police Officer Believes He Was Fired For Interracial…

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, when Darien, GA Police Chief Donnie Howard found out his 16-year-old daughter, who is white, had…
05.01.19
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close