People love to say that women are chatty and gossip a lot, but according to a new study men do it just as much. This study shows that the average person spends about 52 minutes a day gossiping. Both men and women! And the most popular topic is other people who we know.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: Jazzy Report: Employees Who Smile Are More Likely To Drink Heavily

See Also: Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No Longer Be Able To Turn Away Members Of The LGBT Community

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jazzy Report: Men Gossip Just As Much As Women was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted May 16, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: