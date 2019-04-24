Jazzy Report: Employees Who Smile Are More Likely To Drink Heavily

| 04.24.19
Employees who smile a lot are reportedly more likely to be heavy drinkers. According to a study those in the service industry that smile to prevent an eye roll are more likely to hit the bottle at the end of a shift. Researches believe those who have to suppress their emotions at work, like nurses, may feel the need to “let loose” in their free time.

