Employees who smile a lot are reportedly more likely to be heavy drinkers. According to a study those in the service industry that smile to prevent an eye roll are more likely to hit the bottle at the end of a shift. Researches believe those who have to suppress their emotions at work, like nurses, may feel the need to “let loose” in their free time.

Jazzy Report: Employees Who Smile Are More Likely To Drink Heavily was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted April 24, 2019

