Jazzy Report: This ‘Goo’ Could Heal Your Wound

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 06.17.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

We have no idea how or why scientists figured this one out but, a “goo” given off by salamanders could help heal your wound. According to researchers the “goo” could soon replace existing surgical glue with this “goo.” The “goo” reportedly helps muscles and skin stick together well. D.L. doesn’t want that stuff on him!

See Also: Jazzy Report: Bill Would Allow Unlicensed Guns Owners to Openly Carry After Natural Disaster

See Also: Jazzy Report: Denver May Be The First City To Decriminalize Hallucinogenic Mushrooms

 

Jazzy Report: This ‘Goo’ Could Heal Your Wound was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jazzy Report , The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Overweight young man
Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’…

Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has…
06.17.19
The Design For The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill…

The Harriet Tubman bill was reportedly set to be released in 2020 by the Obama Administration, but now, nope.
06.17.19
GLORIA VANDERBILT
Jeans Queen, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dead at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt succumbed to complications from advanced stomach cancer Monday. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment,…
06.17.19
Teen Held By Head And Dragged At 40…

A Georgia teenager thought he was going to die after a road-rage incident escalated out of control. The teen ended…
06.17.19
Michigan Prosecutors Dismiss All Criminal Charges Related To…

The years-long ordeal suffered by the citizens of Flint, Mich. related to their tainted water supply will continue on as…
06.17.19
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.
06.14.19
Karma! Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Out…

Lederer, who still serves as the prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, says that she resigned because of the…
06.13.19
Teen Dance Team Member Collapses and Dies During…

Apparently 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy asked her coach for water, but never received it.
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…

According to reports, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for…
06.13.19
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You…

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t…
06.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close