Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

We have no idea how or why scientists figured this one out but, a “goo” given off by salamanders could help heal your wound. According to researchers the “goo” could soon replace existing surgical glue with this “goo.” The “goo” reportedly helps muscles and skin stick together well. D.L. doesn’t want that stuff on him!

See Also: Jazzy Report: Bill Would Allow Unlicensed Guns Owners to Openly Carry After Natural Disaster

See Also: Jazzy Report: Denver May Be The First City To Decriminalize Hallucinogenic Mushrooms

Jazzy Report: This ‘Goo’ Could Heal Your Wound was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: