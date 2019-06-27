CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Chaka Khan Thinks Kanye West’s “Through The Wire” Is Stupid [Video]

Now we know how Ma$e felt.

Leave a comment

Source: NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 15: Kanye West is seen on February 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images) Uploaded By Godspeed

Not everyone loves the old Kanye. One queen of soul regrets lending her talents to one of his most early hits.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Uproxx Chaka Khan made a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During the flow of the conversation the topic of West sampling her classic “Through The Fire” on his debut single “Through The Wire” came up. While she once performed it live with Yeezy at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, she has since admitted that she wasn’t a fan of the track.

When pressed further by Bravo Andy she spilled the tea on how it all came together. “He called me when he just got out of the hospital. He said, ‘You were so instrumental in my healing process. I changed the words a little bit to the song but I had to eat through a wire. Jaw’s wired shut through a straw.’ It meant that much to me. It really got my heart, tugged at my string. I was like, ‘Yeah, use it.’”

See Also: Chaka Khan Participates In #DubChallenge For Before And After Fabulous

She went on to pan the song. “Then when it came out – I was pissed. I thought it was a little insulting. Not insulting: I thought it was stupid! If I’d known he was gonna do that, I would have said, ‘Hell no.’ You can see the Chicago songstress trash Kanye below.

Photo: TNYF/WENN.com

Chaka Khan Thinks Kanye West’s “Through The Wire” Is Stupid [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Chaka Khan , Kanye West

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give…

J. Alexander's restaurant is being accused of racial profiling.
06.28.19
Community Helps Homeless McDonald’s Employee After A Facebook…

When a Georgia woman posted a negative cyberpost shaming a man for sleeping in a McDonald’s, community members who saw…
06.28.19
Woman Gets 125 Years In Deadly Shooting Recorded…

A woman found guilty of shooting and killing her child’s father as his cellphone recorded the murder was sentenced to…
06.27.19
DC Metro Officers Tase Unarmed Man [Video]

DC Metro Transit Police reportedly  opened an internal investigation into an officer’s use of force during an arrest at the…
06.25.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died. Lt. Col. Robert Friend, who flew 142 combat missions in World War…
06.24.19
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious…

According to NYPost, a Queens mother for four, 38-year-old Donette Edge Cannon, has died only hours after being exposed to a…
06.24.19
#SayHerName: Maleah Davis Honored With ‘My Little Pony’…

Trey Ganem's SoulShine Industries created and donated a custom casket for the 4-year-old whose funeral will take place on June…
06.21.19
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500K Winning Lottery Ticket

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is suing her ex-girlfriend for a winning lottery ticket. According to ABC 11, Jasmine Watkins…
06.21.19
Man Dies Following Encounter With Police

A New York man died after an encounter with police late Sunday night. WGRZ reports, 39-year-old Troy Hodge’s mother called…
06.21.19
One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black…

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release…
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close