Jazzy Report: Baltimore Drivers Are The Worst!



Baltimore is #1, but it might not be something they want to be #1 for! For the second time in a row Baltimore drivers ranked #1 on the list of America’s worst drivers. The 15th annual report by the insurance company analyzed the collision frequency in America’s 200 most populous cities. Other cities on the list were, Washington, D.C., Boston Massachusetts, and Glendale, California.

Jamai Harris Posted 22 hours ago

